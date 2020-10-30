Gardaí open murder investigation into death of woman and two children in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the bodies of a mother and her two children at a house in Dublin.

The scene where the remains were discovered in Rathfarnham earlier this week remains sealed off.

Seema Banu, aged 37, Asfira Riza, 11, and Faizan Syed, 6 were found dead in Llewellyn Court on Wednesday.

Post-mortem examinations on their bodies are due to be completed later today, but preliminary indications from the scene suggest they died from strangulation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Earlier, Orlaith Curran, principal of the Ballinteer Educate Together National School where both children attended, said their deaths were "a terrible tragedy for their family, our school, and our community".

"We are deeply saddened by these devastating events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the children’s family and friends."

Faizan Syed was in first class, while Asfira Riza, was in sixth.

Ahead of the school's return from mid-term break next week, Ms Curran said psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service have been supporting staff.

The school has also initiated its critical incident management plan in response to the deaths.

The Garda investigation into this case is continuing.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information in respect of these deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.