Cork branch of Social Democrats probed over alleged voter fraud

Allegation that one party member voted in two constituencies in the general election in February
The investigation concerns a complaint made by one member of the party against another in the Cork North Central constituency. 

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 11:26
Cianan Brennan

A Cork branch of the Social Democrats is at the centre of a garda investigation into alleged voter fraud, the Irish Examiner understands.

It concerns a situation during February’s general election in which the subject of the complaint allegedly voted twice, once in their home constituency and once in the city.

No arrests have been made while the garda investigation continues.

The Social Democrats were asked for a response to several queries on the matter, including whether or not an internal disciplinary action had been instigated, and whether or not the party itself had referred the complaint to the gardaí.

“We have no comment to make,” a spokesperson said.

It’s understood however that an internal review of the issue within the party is ongoing, while in the meantime the subject of the complaint remains a party member.

It’s believed that the complaint was made directly to the gardaí by the complainant and that the party did not directly refer it itself.

Several sources have suggested that there is a deal of tension in the party regarding the complaint and the internal review, with those outside the constituency itself believing that the subject of the complaint should be disciplined.

“This isn’t something the party can do anything about,” said another source. “It’s a matter for the gardaí.”

