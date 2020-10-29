Sinn Féin senator resigns after failing to return money paid in error

A Sinn Féin senator has resigned after it emerged £10,000 (€11,070) incorrectly paid to her bank account seven months ago was not paid back until this week.

Derry senator Elisha McCallion and two others have resigned from the party after failing to return money paid to them in error.

It emerged this week that three party offices incorrectly received money under the Northern Ireland Executive's small business grant scheme. In late March the payment was automatically sent to any firm in receipt of small business rates relief with MP and MLA constituency offices excluded.

Multiple Sinn Féin sources have confirmed that Ms McCallion was told "in no uncertain terms she had to go", though party president Mary Lou McDonald said the former Foyle MP had resigned.

Ms McDonald said: "I accepted the resignations of the three individuals responsible for these accounts and for not returning the money: Senator Elisha McCallion, the chair of Upper Bann Comhairle Ceantair and a party official in west Tyrone."

She said the failure to return grants paid into the party accounts is "most serious".

"In each case, the grant money has been returned in full, with repayments made on Monday and Tuesday of this week."

Ms McCallion apologised and confirmed the grant was lodged into a joint account of which she is a named signature with her husband. She said she did not apply for nor solicit the money.

"I fully accept that as a named signature on the account that I should have taken extra steps to verify this situation before it was brought to my attention. I tendered my resignation as a member of Seanad Éireann with immediate effect."