Luas trams have been stopped on the Green line in Dublin after a city-bound tram hit a pedestrian.

It is understood the man suffered minor injuries.

He and the driver have been taken to hospital.

Luas operator Transdev said there is a replacement bus running between affected stops from Bride's Glen to Sandyford.

Trams are operating between Sandyford to Broombridge/Parnell.

The company expects the line to reopen shortly and has apologised for the inconvenience caused.