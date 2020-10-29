Concern raised about  finances of disability centre residents

Concerns over the management of finances of adults with disabilities have been flagged by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Hiqa issued a formal warning to Camphill Communities of Ireland in early September in relation to seven residential care centres following a series of inspections at 10 of its 13 centres during the summer.

The registered charity provides residential care and support to 191 adults with disabilities in Kerry, Tipperary, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, and Wexford.

Hiqa raised “significant concerns” about “very poor” compliance in a series of reports published today.

Several inspections were carried out at the Camphill facilities between June and August on foot of concerns raised with Hiqa.

The watchdog’s chief inspector of social services also had concerns about governance and management, protection, financial safeguarding, staffing, and protection against infection.

The level of non-compliance, Hiqa found, was having a “significant impact on the safety and quality of care” delivered to residents, prompting the regulator to seek a meeting with the charity to discuss its “significant concerns”.

At one centre in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, a key concern was the protection of residents from the risk of financial abuse.

A “high number” of safeguarding reports had been made at the centre, where Hiqa inspectors identified “discrepancies” in the amounts paid by residents for services or amenities.

In some instances, “records of residents' money did not reflect the actual amounts of money in the residents’ wallet”, the inspection report noted.

At the time of inspection, one financial abuse investigation involving a staff member was underway.

The regulator said the quality and safety of services was “poor” and identified 12 non-compliances, some deemed "high risk".

At another centre in Ballybay in Monaghan, which had 11 non-compliances, the charity had instigated an investigation into the potential “overcharging” of residents following nine safeguarding notifications.

The investigation followed “discrepancies” in the amounts of money being deducted from nine of 17 residents' accounts.

“These nine residents were found to be making additional contributions above and beyond the fees agreed in their contracts of care, potentially over a significant number of years,” Hiqa inspectors noted.

The charity, which submitted a six-month improvement plan to Hiqa in October, said “significant progress” had been made to address the deficiencies identified.

Chief executive of Camphill Communities of Ireland, Ann Sheehan, said residents and their families were briefed in recent weeks and that all centres were working through individual compliance plans, with many issues already resolved.

Many of the issues, the charity said, stemmed from the organisation transitioning from a devolved volunteer-led model of service to a more centralised and professionally led model.

“In broad terms, the issues of non-compliance highlighted by Hiqa are around staffing, governance/administration ,and protection. These are important matters and are being attended to as a matter of urgency,” Ms Sheehan said.