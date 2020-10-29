New app allows fans to explore U2's history

A new app will allow U2 fans to explore the band's famous Dublin history, checking out their well-known haunts, and the inspiration of some of their most beloved hits.

Fans may be hoping for a 'Beautiful Day' to go exploring some 145 locations, checking out 'Where the Streets Have no Name' and some more well-known spots, such as Bono's childhood homes at Cedarwood Road.

Launching on the App Store and the Google Play store, the app features locations where Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr grew up, played songs and recorded music together.

The release of the app also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the band's first album, Boy.

The app was launched by brothers Dan and Seán O'Connor, who also created the Bloomsday walking app in celebration of June 16, the day James Joyce's masterpiece Ulysses is set.

The brothers decided to build on this success and have created another free app celebrating more key figures in the Irish arts world — U2.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dan said this new app is slightly more advanced than the last one.

"We are both fans of the band, I'm a musician myself, so I am a big fan," he said.

Kind of like James Joyce in some ways, U2 are now a huge part of Dublin's history. They're not just a famous band anymore.

"You read so much about all these different parts of Dublin, where they grew up and where they played. I just tried to bring all this information together, from reading lots of books and biographies."

He said the Bloomsday app received a really positive response, and he is hopeful this one will garner the same attention.

"Bloomsday has thousands of downloads, and this U2 app already has a good few also. They're both popular."

Dan added that he's received messages about the app from U2 fans all over the world.

"From Argentina, Jakarta, even Brazil. It's mad."

He developed the content in the app, while his brother Seán looked after the technology side of things.

Dan described the app as a biography and geography of U2 in one.

"I wanted to do it for me as well, as such a big fan."