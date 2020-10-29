Sinn Féin: Half of students unhappy about paying rent while courses online

More than half of students have made complaints about paying for their college accommodation, according to a survey by Sinn Féin.

Students in Cork and Limerick ranked among the highest in terms of complaints, with over 60% of those surveyed reporting issues with paying for accommodation.

More than 58% of all students surveyed have paid more than €1,000 upfront for accommodation while their courses were on average more than 80% online - prior to the move to a state-wide level 5.

5% of all students surveyed had paid over €5,000. Only 13% of students surveyed expect to be on campus for more than 10 hours.

Many students and families have taken on debt to afford student accommodation and say feel they were misled into securing accommodation.

One student quoted in the report said: "They made sure we paid our accommodation first before telling us we could study from home," while others reported that the lack of connectivity in parts of the country forced them to find accommodation even though their courses moved online. Some say they are paying for accommodation while living at home with no refund.

One student reported: "I am let down by every housing minister, Taoiseach and TD who has allowed housing and student accommodation to continue this way.”

Sinn Féin say all universities and associated accommodation providers must be instructed to allow for leases to be terminated and provide full refunds for any student that requests one and the Government must ensure that institutes of higher education are financially supported in providing accommodation refunds.

The party also suggests exploring the possibility of using on-campus accommodation for students with no internet connectivity at home.

The party spokesperson for Higher Education Rose Conway Walsh who organized the survey said: "What has happened is hundreds of families have paid for accommodation and they now find they cannot get that money back. In Level 5 restrictions, they are prohibited from using the accommodation and the Government need to step in.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Further & Higher Education Rose Conway Walsh has published the results from a student accommodation survey.



"The government must intervene to ensure students are refunded deposits and prepaid rent for unused accommodation."





"In private rental, students are really exposed to individual landlords and legislation is not in place to protect students who have paid money upfront and on fixed-term leases.

"It is very clear that accommodation is – and has been for many years - a barrier to students embracing their learning environment without excessive financial burdens and challenges. This should not be allowed to continue."