Jürgen Klopp shares in joy of Seán Cox's recovery

Jürgen Klopp has recalled the joy he experienced as he learnt about the progress of Seán Cox's recovery in an interview with the Last Word on Today Fm.

Speaking with Seán Cox's family, the Liverpool boss recalled his shock at hearing the news of Seán's attack two years ago at a Liverpool game.

"I don’t have the right words for it. I felt immediately how little importance football has in life in these moments.

"This day I don’t remember very well but I remember the first time I heard Seán was doing well, better and better and when I heard he was coming to Liverpool, to Anfield I was really excited to meet him and about all the progress.

"That is a day I have much better memories of,” said Mr Klopp.

The Cox family spoke with the Liverpool chief about the club's relationship with Seán Cox. Picture: The Last Word on Today FM.

Seán Cox had travelled in April 2018 to watch his beloved Liverpool play in the Champions League semi-final against Roma when an unprovoked attack left him with life-changing injuries.

Since the terrible attack, Liverpool FC and Jürgen Klopp have been firm supporters of Mr Cox's recovery. In April 2019, a charity match between a Liverpool Legends side and a Republic of Ireland XI, raised €748,000 for the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Nearly 27,000 supporters attended the game in Dublin, a night which the Liverpool Chief has described as "sensational" when he attended with Seán's wife, Martina.

“It was a sensational moment, seeing Martina standing opposite smiling like hell. I like having people but usually I don’t have people I don’t know but, in this moment, nobody could hold me back, it felt absolutely great," said Mr Klopp.

I hope it felt great for Seán and Martina as well. The smile on your face, it gave me a lot of belief back in how you can approach life.

"It’s one of the laws in my life, we have no influence really on what happens to us but always we can decide how we react and your reaction on what happened is second to none I have to say, it’s just incredible and that’s what life is all about. And I was so happy to see you that night,” said Mr Klopp.

Martina Cox has authored a book titled: With Hope in Your Heart: The Seán Cox Story, and the Liverpool manager was supposed to travel to Dublin to promote its launch however this was not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Klopp said: "I wanted to come over for the book launch and that’s not possible but when Covid-19 is gone I will come over [to Ireland] and all the people who buy the book will then get a signing but they have to come back then or buy a new one – I only sign new ones!”

The Liverpool manager had high praise for the leadership demonstrated by Martina Cox during Seán's recovery and described her as a personal role model.

“I’m 53 years old I know since I can think that my mother was the best leader ever. It was always clear that women are the much better leaders than men ever can be.

"Yes, you don’t get the big trophies maybe but that’s not too important with these kind of leaders.

Family is most important, and I love that part of life.

"Martina knows 100% that the family is really proud of her and what she is doing there and she is a proper role model for me and I’m really that we met and that I could be a little part of that story and I hope you know what an incredible job you are doing,” he said.

Seán Cox was placed into an induced coma for six weeks as a result of devastating head injuries in 2018. Ms Cox has described football as "absolutely key" for his recovery.

“Absolutely key to his recovery but having the support of the club has been fantastic, it’s ongoing, we know that they’re going to be there for Seán and that’s very reassuring,” she said.

With Hope in Your Heart: The Seán Cox Story was written by broadcaster Susan Keogh with Martina Cox is available to buy now. Jürgen Klopp has contributed a foreword with a letter he wrote to Martina Cox included.

