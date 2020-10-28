Man dies following collision in Roscommon 

One man has been killed and another injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Co Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe at about 6.55pm.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Galway for an autopsy.

The injured man, in his 40s, was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with dashcam footage can contact the gardaí in Roscommon on 090 663 8300.