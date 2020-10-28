Survivors will be able to access Mother & Baby Home records

Survivors in Mother and Baby Homes will be able to access their personal records in a manner consistent with GDPR rules, the Government is expected to announce.

The issue of the Mother and Baby Homes dominated today’s Cabinet meeting and was discussed for 90 minutes.

At the meeting, children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman apologised to colleagues for the difficulty caused to the Government parties in the past week.

Sources have said that the meeting was “very collegiate” and operated in a spirit of fixing the problem.

Questions were asked of the Attorney General Paul Gallagher as to how individual survivors will be able to access their records under GDPR and sources have said that it possible.

Some ministers asked why was this important clarification not available last week at the teeth of the controversy.

During the lengthy discussion at Cabinet, the “deep shock” felt within government was articulated with ministers asking “how was this allowed to happen”.

“Ministers asked the AG to provide us with clarity in relation to the GDPR issue and that is coming,” one minister said.

Sources at the meeting said rather than ministers beating up on Mr O’Gorman, they were seeking to be helpful.

Norma Foley, the education minister, and arts minister Catherine Martin stressed the need to de-politicise the issue and to endeavour to put the survivors at the forefront of the government’s thinking.

It is likely that some central repository or national archive will be used as a means of holding the records, ministers discussed.

Several ministers said they have sympathy for Mr O’Gorman saying they felt “he was let down by his officials”.

There was unanimity that the 4,000-page report of the Commission into the Mother and Baby Homes be published “with utmost urgency” but with a number of legal steps to be gone through, no firm timeframe is possible, ministers have said.

It is understood that Taoiseach Micheál Martin was “bullish” in his belief that the Government did not get a fair hearing on the Mother and Baby Homes issue last week from the opposition and the media.

A Government statement on the Cabinet decision is likely this evening.