Sharp rise in school Covid outbreaks arrested

After a sharp increase in the number of new outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools at the start of the month, there was a slowing of the rise in clusters last week as it was in line with the previous week.

New figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show there were 46 outbreaks in primary and secondary schools last week, the same number as the week before. The figures are up until midnight on Saturday, October 24.

During the two weeks prior, the number of recorded outbreaks linked to schools rose each week, with 46 confirmed up until Saturday, October 17, and 25 the week before.

Since the beginning of the school year, 126 outbreaks have been detected in schools, according to the HPSC figures.

It defines an outbreak as two or more cases, and it says in the case of schools transmission within the school has not necessarily been established.

When it comes to universities and colleges, two new outbreaks were detected last week. This brings the total number of outbreaks since the beginning of the academic term to nine.

A further 19 new outbreaks were also linked to childcare facilities last week, bringing the total of outbreaks linked to such facilities to 55.

Next week, a national network of dedicated public health teams for schools will be rolled out, staffed by both public health and education officials. A dedicated helpline for schools dealing with a positive case will also be launched, including an out-of-hours service.

This comes amid increasing complaints and concerns over contact tracing, communication, and staffing for both primary and secondary schools.

During the mid-term school closure, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation has been working with the Department of Education and health authorities.

The union said in a statement: "To ensure a thorough risk assessment is undertaken in schools, INTO has insisted that all staff members associated with the person testing positive and the lead worker representative be consulted to inform the process. INTO is now advising our members to act accordingly in the event of a confirmed case."

All pregnant teachers, teachers aged over 65, those with serious underlying health conditions, and teachers who are carers or who live with someone who is at risk of flu because of a long term health condition will receive the free flu vaccine.

The Schools Pathway for Covid-19, the current public health approach towards Covid-19 in schools is currently being reviewed by the Department of Education, according to the INTO. The department has also committed to publishing further guidance on ventilation in classrooms.

“While the vast majority of our members want our schools to stay open, they must be safe spaces for employment and learning," said John Boyle, INTO general secretary.

"It is beholden on the government to match its desire to keep schools open with a commitment to working with education stakeholders and to resourcing the system to best deal with the effects of the pandemic in primary and special schools."

The commitments secured this week go "some way" to addressing some of the increasing concerns the unions have about the viability of an absolutist approach to keeping schools open, he added.

"Reliable and transparent public health advice and data must be at the heart of decision making and we need to recognise the challenges and strain on our schools and especially on our school leaders at this time."

Meanwhile, with 521 new outbreaks linked to private homes in the last week, these settings are by far the most commonly linked to outbreaks.

Figures from the HPSC also show nursing homes also experienced 15 new outbreaks last week, a sharp increase of 10 since the week before.

Residential institutions also saw a sharp increase, from eight reported the week before to 13. Religious ceremonies also saw four new outbreaks linked to them last week, compared to none the week before.