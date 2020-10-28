Teachers' union to take industrial action unless Covid-19 concerns addressed

The country’s largest second-level union has voted to take industrial action unless the Government immediately addresses its key concerns around Covid-19 in schools.

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) have voted in favour of taking industrial action, up to and including strike action, unless its requirements are met.

These include the need for a comprehensive testing programme, rapid testing and turnaround times, as well as resources for schools to ensure the continuation of learning where there are school closures or students and staff in self-isolation.

ASTI President Ann Piggott said: “ASTI members are clearly stating that they want schools to remain open for students during this pandemic.

“They are demanding that the Government step up and provide 24-hour test turnaround, a redefinition of close contacts for school settings, a comprehensive testing programme, and appropriate arrangements for teachers categorised as ‘high risk’.

“We must be supported in sustaining education for our children and young people.”

Following a ballot initiated last month, ASTI members have mandated the union to pursue a range of issues, including the provision of IT resources for students and teachers to facilitate continuity of learning.

ASTI members also decided that they will not accept unilateral decisions by some schools to implement changes to working conditions without any consultation with teaching staff.

“Teachers are unwavering in their commitment to providing a quality education and to supporting their students at this stressful and uncertain time,” said Ms Piggott.

“However, the ASTI will not countenance exploitative attempts to introduce unnecessary work changes without consensus which have a further negative impact on teachers’ work and workload.

This smacks of crisis opportunism.

In a separate ballot, ASTI members also voted to take industrial action for equal pay for teachers who entered the profession from 2010, to be taken in conjunction with one or both of the other teacher unions.

“ASTI members remain absolutely committed to achieving equal pay for teachers who entered the profession from 2010. We will not stop until this abhorrent inequity is removed,” Ms Piggott said.