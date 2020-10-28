Killarney's newcomers offer the ingredients for the perfect Green recipe

Newcomers to Killarney have opened the town’s first-ever refill shop, where environmentally conscious consumers can stock up on items like olive oil, dried food without the need for packaging.

KASI (Killarney Immigrant Support Services), which works to support integration in Killarney, said it's Going Green initiative was the culmination of a huge community effort.

The community-based non-governmental organisation was set up to provide support to asylum seekers, refugees and other migrants in the Killarney and greater Killarney area.

The organisation’s chair Bernie Osterloh said the community garden in Ballycasheen and its school lunch programme have been developed over the past number of years and Going Green is the next step.

“Going Green is all about sustainable, environmentally friendly, community centred food. Our cafe will serve all locally sourced, organic produce, with all meals home-cooked and home-baked.”

The refill shop is a much-needed asset to Killarney, according to KASI.

Everyday grocery items can be dispensed into consumers’ own jars and containers, taking only what they need, and reducing waste and packaging, Ms Osterloh said.

Coordinator of KASI, Marilyn Capat Counihan, said the new venture is “a form of social enterprise with social, economic and environmental impacts” and builds on its school canteen projects.

“Going Green represents all that KASI stands for – diversity, sustainability, friendliness, environmental awareness, and integration. We will create work and training opportunities as well as bring good food to our customers from local producers,” she said.

The refill shop will have herbs, spices, nuts, snacks, oats, muesli, bran flakes and even corn flakes, which are all organic, Ms Capat Counihan said.

People can bring their own containers and fill what they need – they will just pay for the weight they have taken.

For now, in line with Government Covid-19 restrictions, it is just open for take away, with some outdoor seating.

Going Green’ is located on Beech Road at the site and will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.

It is the latest in a number of refill shops in Munster.

Midleton in Cork has Earthway, a family-run refill and zero-waste shop that offer organic food, oils, household goods, self-care products and more.

The Urban Co-op in Limerick is its first grocery store to be owned and operated by the community, while the family-run Manna Organic Store in Tralee offers organic fruit, vegetables and wholefoods.