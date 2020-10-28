Covid-19: Nine deaths, 840 new cases in Northern Ireland

Nine more people have died in Northern Ireland as a result of contracting Covid-19, Health officials have confirmed.

840 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

In its latest Covid-19 update, the NI Department of Health also stated that 3,722 people were tested for the virus in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23 per cent.

There are currently 352 people in Northern Irish hospitals with the virus, 44 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs).

Of all ICU beds available in the North, just 13 remain unoccupied.

The NI Department of Health also says that in total, there are 2,979 hospital beds occupied in the North — nearly 300 more than the normal capacity of the health system there.