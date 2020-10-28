Covid-19: Nine deaths, 840 new cases in Northern Ireland

In its latest Covid-19 update, the NI Department of Health also stated that 3,722 people were tested for the virus in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23 per cent.
Covid-19: Nine deaths, 840 new cases in Northern Ireland

There are currently 352 people in Northern Irish hospitals with the virus, 44 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs). File Picture: Getty

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 14:55
Steven Heaney

Nine more people have died in Northern Ireland as a result of contracting Covid-19, Health officials have confirmed. 

840 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North. 

In its latest Covid-19 update, the NI Department of Health also stated that 3,722 people were tested for the virus in the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 23 per cent.

There are currently 352 people in Northern Irish hospitals with the virus, 44 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs). 

Of all ICU beds available in the North, just 13 remain unoccupied.

The NI Department of Health also says that in total, there are 2,979 hospital beds occupied in the North — nearly 300 more than the normal capacity of the health system there.

Read More

HSE grilled on Covid-19 contact tracing issues

More in this section

Bodies found in Dublin Bodies of woman and two children discovered at house in South Dublin
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes HSE grilled on Covid-19 contact tracing issues
Money stock Northern Ireland Covid-19 relief funds paid to accounts of three Sinn Féin offices
#covid-19coronavirushospitalshealthplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices