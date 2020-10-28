Bodies of woman and two children discovered at house in South Dublin

Gardaí remain at the scene which has been sealed-off for forensic examination.
Gardaí were called to the house - a residential property in Ballinteer, South Dublin - earlier this morning following a call from a concerned neighbour. File Picture: PA

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 14:00
Steven Heaney

The bodies of a woman and two children have been found in a house in Dublin today.

Gardaí were called to the house - a residential property in Ballinteer, South Dublin - earlier this morning following a call from a concerned neighbour.

They forced their way into the residence and made the discovery.

Gardaí remain at the scene which has been sealed-off for forensic examination.

It is understood that the woman is the mother of the two children.

The State pathologist has been informed and gardaí say no further information is available at this time.

More to follow. . . 

