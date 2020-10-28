Munster hospitals top list as 285 patients wait on trolleys 

There are 285 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 229 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 56 are waiting in other hospital wards.

Sixty-two patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick — 46 in the emergency department, and a further 16 elsewhere in the hospital — the highest total in the country.

Thirty-five more people are without a bed at Cork University Hospital — all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Mayo University 33 people are waiting on a bed — 24 in the emergency department, and nine elsewhere.

Sligo University Hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital, and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital have 26, 23, and 18 patients without beds, respectively.

A further 15 people are on trolleys at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

There are currently 12 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital, Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, University Hospital Waterford and Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis.