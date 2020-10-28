Man, 30s, dies following fatal road collision in Roscommon

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in county Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, which occurred on the R357 between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe, on the Roscommon-Galway border, at approximately 6.55pm yesterday.

The collision involved a car and a truck and occurred 1.5km from Shannonbridge village.

A male aged in his 30's has been pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will be conducted.

Another male, aged in his 40's, has been taken to Ballinasloe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí say Forensic Collision investigators are currently carrying out an examination of the scene and that the road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly anyone who might have dash-cam footage from along the route at around the time of the collision, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 663 8300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.