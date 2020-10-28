Gardaí resume Operation Faoiseamh to support domestic violence victims

Gardaí are continuing to prioritise vulnerable individuals at risk of domestic violence during Ireland's latest increase of Covid-19 restrictions.

The third phase of Operation Faoiseamh comes into effect today as Gardaí build on the previous action taken during phases one and two in their response to the heightened risk of domestic abuse posed by a Level 5 lockdown.

Operation Faoiseamh first began on April 1 and focused on providing enhanced proactive support to victims of domestic abuse.

An Garda Síochána has emphasised that the 5km limit on non-essential travel does not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape risk of harm.

Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said the highest priority is being placed on the most vulnerable during the latest lockdown and that assistance is available.

Chief Superintendent Declan Daly said: "Prior to the commencement of Operation Faoiseamh I assured those victims experiencing domestic abuse that An Garda Síochána were available to assist you in this difficult time.

"An Garda Síochána are mindful of the fear and concern some in our community may have at this time.

I wish to take this opportunity to re-emphasise our commitment to protect the most vulnerable in society.

"Operation Faoiseamh has been established to ensure you are safe, if you feel threatened or are in fear please contact us and we will respond quickly and robustly."

The Chief Superintendent urged victims of domestic abuse or people who know a friend or family member is struggling with a domestic violence to contact the Gardaí.

"If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána.

"If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect,” said the Chief Superintendent.

Since the first phase of Operation Faoiseamh beginning in April, Gardaí have recorded an 18% increase in calls related to domestic incidents in 2020, and that 15,320 contacts or attempts at contact to victims of domestic abuse have been recorded.

On May 13, the second phase began focused on arrests and prosecution for court order breaches. Gardaí reported a 14.7% increase in breaches of court orders related to the Domestic Violence Act, 2018 this year. In a two-week period between May 13 and May 17, Gardaí made 107 arrests as part of Operation Faoiseamh.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has begun a media awareness campaign about domestic violence.

The campaign aims to remind victims of the support available for victims of domestic abuse.

Charities reported a surge in people accessing their services with Women's aid fielding a 43% increase in the number of calls from women in abusive relationships during the last lockdown.