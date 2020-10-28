Count begins of teaching union’s vote on potential industrial action

Covid-19 safety concerns are driving the ballot
Count begins of teaching union’s vote on potential industrial action

A ballot for industrial action is also taking place over the two-tier pay system for post-2010 teachers. Picture: PA

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 07:00
Jess Casey

Counting is to get underway this morning on a major ballot that will decide if industrial action will be taken by teachers in secondary schools over Covid-19 safety concerns.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is to begin counting the results of its members’ ballot on a range of issues it says have come to the fore since schools reopened.

These concerns include physical distancing in schools, provision of PPE, the definition of close contacts, testing turnaround times, provisions for high-risk teachers and IT resources for remote learning.

Members of the ASTI were asked if they are prepared to take industrial action, up to and including strike action, if a range of Covid safety measures were failed to be put in place by October 30.

Among these demands included the redefinition of a close contact as any person who has spent more than 15 minutes in a classroom with a positive Covid-19 case, and guaranteed 24-hour test turnaround times.

Members were also asked if they were ready to take industrial action, up to and including strike action, over ending the two-tier pay system for post-2010 teachers.

A ballot on this topic was called off earlier in the year following the first outbreak of Covid-19.

With four separate members’ ballots to be counted, it is unclear whether there will be a result today or if counting will continue into Thursday.

Read More

Former Cork solicitors used wigs, disguises, forged passports to defraud banks

More in this section

CC GINO KENNY BILL CervicalCheck tribunal cannot be delayed, Department informs patient group
Gardaí resume Operation Faoiseamh to support domestic violence victims Gardaí resume Operation Faoiseamh to support domestic violence victims
Mental health stock Domestic violence concerns under Level 5 sees resumption of 'Still Here' campaign
teacher strikeirelandschoolscovid-19industrial action

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices