Count begins of teaching union’s vote on potential industrial action

Counting is to get underway this morning on a major ballot that will decide if industrial action will be taken by teachers in secondary schools over Covid-19 safety concerns.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is to begin counting the results of its members’ ballot on a range of issues it says have come to the fore since schools reopened.

These concerns include physical distancing in schools, provision of PPE, the definition of close contacts, testing turnaround times, provisions for high-risk teachers and IT resources for remote learning.

Members of the ASTI were asked if they are prepared to take industrial action, up to and including strike action, if a range of Covid safety measures were failed to be put in place by October 30.

Among these demands included the redefinition of a close contact as any person who has spent more than 15 minutes in a classroom with a positive Covid-19 case, and guaranteed 24-hour test turnaround times.

Members were also asked if they were ready to take industrial action, up to and including strike action, over ending the two-tier pay system for post-2010 teachers.

A ballot on this topic was called off earlier in the year following the first outbreak of Covid-19.

With four separate members’ ballots to be counted, it is unclear whether there will be a result today or if counting will continue into Thursday.