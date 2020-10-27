Covid-19: 720 new cases and five deaths confirmed

There have been a further five deaths reported from the coronavirus in Ireland, the Department of Health have confirmed.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in the country since the outbreak began to 1,890.

There were also 720 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 confirmed today. This brings the total number of cases to 58,767.

Dublin had the highest number of cases confirmed with 220 reported. This was followed by Cork with 130 cases while Galway reported 47 cases and Meath recorded 31. Limerick followed with 27.

The remaining 257 cases are reported across another 20 counties.

In the last 24 hours, 29 people were hospitalised with the virus bringing the total number of people receiving treatment for Covid-19 to 341 as of 2pm today.

38 people are receiving treatment for coronavirus in intensive care.

The median age of cases reported today is 32 years old while 65% of reported cases are under 45 years of age.

The Department of Health reported that more women than men had contracted the disease with 348 men and 371 women recorded as patients.

The national 14-day incident rate is now averaging 307.6 cases per 100,000 of the population, in comparison, this was at its lowest rate in July earlier this year at 2.98 cases per 100,000 of the population.

