Covid-19: Northern Ireland reports 13 further deaths and 722 new cases

There have been 13 more deaths from Covid-19 recorded in Northern Ireland and 722 new cases.

More than 4,300 people were tested over the space of 24 hours, with a positivity rate of nearly 17%.

There are 360 people in hospital with coronavirus in the North, with 38 in intensive care units.

The death toll now stands at 671, and there have been 35,554 cases in total.

Meanwhile, almost 350 people with Covid-19 were being treated at Irish hospitals last night, the highest number since May.

There were 30 patients with the disease in Cork University Hospital, 27 in Cavan and a further 26 in Tallaght.

According to HSE figures, there were 38 people with Covid-19 in ICUs.