Coronavirus: 14-day incidence rate in Dublin below national average 

Three more people have died with Covid-19 and there are 939 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

1,885 people have now died with Covid-19 in Ireland and there have been 58,067 confirmed cases.

The number of hospitalisations reached its highest level at one stage yesterday since May 20 with 344.

At 2pm yesterday, there were 341 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 38 were in ICU.

Sixteen people had been hospitalised with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 444 are men and 483 are women.

The median age is 32 and 66% are under 45-years-old.

Two hundred and sixty-two are in Dublin, 96 are in Cork, 61 are in Meath, 53 are in Galway, 51 are in Donegal, and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Cavan had the highest 14-day incidence rate per 1000,000 with 967.5, more than triple the current national average of 309.9 cases per 100,000. The county reported 40 new cases Monday.

Meath had the second highest incidence rate with 667 (with 61 new cases), followed by Sligo with a 442.5 incidence rate and 23 new cases.

Westmeath recorded a 438.2 incidence rate and registered 24 new cases, Galway was on 382.5 (with 53 new cases), Monaghan had a 348.6 incidence rate (with 5 new cases) and Cork had a 338.6 incidence rate and 96 new cases.

Dublin had the highest number of new cases with 262, but its 14-day incidence rate was below the national average at 258.1

Tipperary had the lowest 14-day incidence rate with 139.1 per 100,000. The county confirmed 17 new cases yesterday.

Wicklow has the second lowest incidence rate with 146, reporting 11 new cases yesterday; followed by Kilkenny on 176.4 (16 new cases), and Waterford with an incidence rate of 215.2 (with 16 new cases).

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.