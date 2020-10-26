Gardaí investigate 'threats to President' in social media posts

Gardaí are investigating social media posts purporting to be from a known anti-lockdown activist in which comments are made for serious harm to be inflicted on President Michael D Higgins.

The investigation is one of at least three probes into the organisers of anti-lockdown protests in Dublin over the weekend.

Garda officers are examining the social media posts.

In the first broadcast a woman tells her followers that a protest she had planned for outside the Dáil at 2pm on Monday was being called off because she and her colleagues wanted to go to “the Park” instead to hold a demonstration outside the home of President Michael D Higgins.

The protest at Áras an Uachtaráin didn’t go ahead.

A second broadcast contains comments that harm should be inflicted to an individual, which, from the descriptions, appear to refer to the President.

The post says the victim should be “danced on” so that there is “nothing left of his head”.

Garda sources said they do not investigate every threat and rant posted online - but the Irish Examiner has learned that gardaí are conducting an investigation.

Separately, a demonstration was held at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square in Dublin on Sunday afternoon by anti-lockdown protestors.

A man who was travelling to the event live-streamed being arrested by gardaí on foot of a bench warrant in relation to a motoring offence.

As reported in the Irish Examiner on Monday, a protest involving around 50 people, believed to have travelled from the Garden of Remembrance rally, was held outside Rathfarnham Garda Station where the man had been detained.

Some of them held placards saying ‘No to Mandatory Vaccines’ and ‘End the Lockdown’.

A Garda statement said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a demonstration outside Rathfarnham Garda Station yesterday, Sunday 25 October 2020 which appears to relate to the arrest of a man on foot of a bench warrant that was executed earlier in the day. The man was detained at Rathfarnham Garda Station.

“The demonstration concluded without incident. No one was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.”

It added: “An investigation focused on the organisers of this protest is now underway. The advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.”

A garda investigation is also being carried out into the organisers behind the rally at the Garden of Remembrance.

Last Thursday, gardaí arrested 11 people, who had been taking part in an anti-lockdown protest, for public order officers on Grafton Street.