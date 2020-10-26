Coronavirus: Three deaths and 939 cases in Ireland

There has been a further 939 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, it has been reported.

Three additional deaths due to the virus have also been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,885 while there has been 58,067 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

262 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 96 in Cork and 61 in Meath.

A further 53 cases are in Galway, with 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Of today's cases:

44 are men / 483 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

In a statement, Nphet said that as of 2pm today 341 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 38 are in ICU.

It means there has been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the positivity rate of testing had fallen for eight days in a row as of yesterday morning, while the average number of close contacts was now at three, which is down from 4.5.