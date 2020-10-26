Nine test positive for Covid-19 on Ulster Hospital ward with 727 new cases in NI

Two patients and seven members of staff on a ward at the Ulster Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

Ward 16 at the hospital on the outskirts of Belfast has closed to new admissions and visitors.

Nine other patients are self isolating.

South Eastern Health Trust said the numbers were correct at 10.30am on Monday.

“The staff members who have tested positive are all following public health guidance and are self-isolating at home,” a spokeswoman said.

“Additional infection prevention and control measures are in place to contain any further spread.

“We would like to reassure all patients and members of the public attending the Ulster Hospital that it is safe to do so.

“Relatives of patients in Ward 16 should contact the ward directly if they have any queries.”

Cases of the virus continued to rise across the weekend as Northern Ireland deals with tougher restrictions on movement for four weeks.

(PA Graphics)

There were five further Covid-19 linked deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland and 727 new cases of the virus, the Department of Health announced on Monday.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 658.

There have been 34,832 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, including 6,828 in the last seven days.

There are 342 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 39 in intensive care.

Meanwhile police in Northern Ireland have issued more than 3,000 fines and warnings related to coronavirus regulations.

The 3,118 total includes 45 fines of £1,000 for failure to self-isolate.

There have also been 1,598 penalty notices, 1,075 community resolution notices and 400 prohibition notices handed out since March.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) released the figures on Monday as part of the weekly update on policing the regulations.

The vast majority of fines and warnings were issued in the Belfast City Council area (1,327).

Next was Derry City and Strabane (503), followed by Newry, Mourne and Down (240), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (236), Antrim and Newtownabbey (169) and Fermanagh and Omagh (167).

The fewest have been handed out in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area (49).