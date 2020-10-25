Families could save thousands with lockdown review of finances

Families in lockdown could save potentially thousands of euro by spending the time undertaking a comprehensive review of household finances, a consumer website has said.

Bonkers.ie says health insurance, utility bills, television, broadband, banking, and mortgages all provide opportunities for squeezed households to recover up to €4,000 annually.

Bonkers carried out an analysis of common bills shows which concluded that by switching mortgage provider, a household could potentially save €214.42 a month plus €3,000 cashback.

By switching energy suppliers, a household could save €490 a year, Bonkers said, while broadband and television savings could shave off almost €50 a month.

Current account savings of more than €100 a year are possible, as are health insurance savings of €500 a year or more, it said.

Mortgage protection insurance could claw back up to €120 a year, the website concluded.

Daragh Cassidy, head of communications at Bonkers.ie, said that as the country heads into another six weeks of lockdown, he is urging people to take the time to review their finances to ensure they are not overpaying.

“Quite often people are put off switching as they feel it will take too much time and hassle. But one of the main consequences of lockdown is that many of us will find ourselves at home with a wealth of time on our hands. So bonkers.ie is urging people to try to use this second lockdown as productively as possible,” he said.

So-called ‘customer loyalty’ is overrated, according to Mr Cassidy.

“While many suppliers across a range of industries should be commended for the support measures they’ve introduced for customers, such as a moratorium on electricity disconnections or on loan repayments, people need to remember that loyalty seldom pays long-term and that the best value is almost always reserved for new customers, which is why it always pays to switch.”

Swapping utility, broadband, and television providers is relatively painless and stress-free, Mr Cassidy insisted.

He conceded that while switching mortgage providers is more complicated, but isn’t insurmountable.

“Switching your current account or mortgage will require a little more work but the good news is that the Central Bank has strict codes in place to make switching these products easier.

And while you're switching mortgage, your new bank or broker might be able to get you cheaper mortgage protection too.

Mr Cassidy said that while Irish people are skilled at switching car insurance, it does’t translate to other forms of insurance, such as health meaning many are paying way over what they need on their health plans.

“As a result, it’s unsurprising that previous research has found that two out of every three health insurance members are potentially on the wrong plan. Older plans in particular are often outdated in terms of what they cover and offer very poor value. The potential savings for shopping around can be huge with savings of €500 or more on offer."