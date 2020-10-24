Covid-19: Four further deaths, 859 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A further four people have died as a result of contracting Covid-19, health officials have confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) says all of the deaths reported today occurred in October.

There has now been a total of 1,882 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

HPSC also says that, as of midnight last night, it had been notified of 859 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 56,108 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

Of the cases notified today:

415 are men;

441 are women;

62% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 35 years old;

192 are located in Dublin;

148 are in Cork;

58 are in Donegal;

55 are in Galway;

54 are in Meath;

And the remaining 352 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties

As of 2pm today, 315 patients with Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 37 of whom were in intensive care units.

There have been 16 additional hospitalisations reported in the past 24 hours.

The HPSC says validation of data has resulted in the denotification of 12 previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 56,108 confirmed cases reflects these denotifications.