Covid-19: Six deaths and 923 cases reported in Northern Ireland

645 people have now died from the virus in the six counties.
Covid-19: Six deaths and 923 cases reported in Northern Ireland

923 case of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland. File picture. 

Sat, 24 Oct, 2020 - 14:46
Ciarán Sunderland

923 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today the Department of Health has confirmed. 

This brings the total number of cases in the North to 33,209 since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

The Department also confirmed six further deaths bringing the death toll in total to 645.

The latest Covid-19 data in the North follows reports that health officials are establishing if a hand sanitiser used in the region’s hospitals is affected by the product recall announced by the Department of Agriculture in Ireland.

The Department warned that prolonged use of the sanitiser may cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

Members of the public have also been urged not to use the product as it contains methanol rather than ethanol.

Stormont’s Department of Health confirmed that a Virapro sanitiser was used in Northern Ireland.

“Prior to purchase a review of the product datasheet was completed to ensure it met appropriate requirements which it did, 

“The product datasheet provided for assessment states that the product contains ‘ethanol’.

“At this stage we are unable to confirm if any product supplied is affected," said a spokesman.

-Additional reporting by Press Association

Read More

Department of Agriculture extends ViraPro recall for all  sanitary products

More in this section

Pfizer First Covid-19 vaccine could be here in weeks
FILE PHOTO Minister for Children Roderick O'Gorman is under pressure, after the Dail last night voted to pass a bill which has r Almost 50,000 sign #RepealTheSeal on Mother & Baby Home testimony 
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 23, 2020 People hosting house parties this weekend could face hefty fine
#covid-19coronavirusplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices