Covid-19: Six deaths and 923 cases reported in Northern Ireland

923 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today the Department of Health has confirmed.

This brings the total number of cases in the North to 33,209 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Department also confirmed six further deaths bringing the death toll in total to 645.

— Department of Health (@healthdpt) October 24, 2020

The latest Covid-19 data in the North follows reports that health officials are establishing if a hand sanitiser used in the region’s hospitals is affected by the product recall announced by the Department of Agriculture in Ireland.

The Department warned that prolonged use of the sanitiser may cause dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches.

Members of the public have also been urged not to use the product as it contains methanol rather than ethanol.

Stormont’s Department of Health confirmed that a Virapro sanitiser was used in Northern Ireland.

“Prior to purchase a review of the product datasheet was completed to ensure it met appropriate requirements which it did,

“The product datasheet provided for assessment states that the product contains ‘ethanol’.

“At this stage we are unable to confirm if any product supplied is affected," said a spokesman.

-Additional reporting by Press Association