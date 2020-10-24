Covid-19: HSE Chief Paul Reid hopes drop in positivity rate gives public hope

The head of the HSE, Paul Reid, said a drop in the positivity rate of people with Covid-19 gives hope for the future.

In the last seven days, the rate of those testing positive has declined from 8.9% to 5.8%.

It is viewed as an important measure as it indicates how widespread infection is in the community.

Always reluctant to declare a trend. But for the last 7 days we've seen the positivity rate from testing reducing marginally each day. From 8.9% to 5.8%. One way or another, I hope it gives everyone some encouragement and hope. #COVID19 @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) October 23, 2020

Mr Reid tweeted that he hopes this progress gives everyone "some encouragement and hope".

The reports come as seven more people with the virus have died and there have been 777 new cases.

Professor Rachel McLoughlin from Trinity College Dublin said the Level 5 restrictions can work despite the controversy surrounding their introduction.

The Immunology and Biochemistry Professor said: "The decision was taken this week to move to Level 5 and there was a lot of controversy surrounding that decision.

"But the facts remain that's where we find ourselves now and we have to make the effort that's needed.

"Because none of us wants to find a situation in six weeks time where the lockdown continues or worse still that more restrictions are put into place."

Meanwhile, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said people's behaviour is changing in relation to Covid-19.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the average number of contacts per positive case was four in the week ending October 9, which is down from six contacts per case four weeks ago.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid-19 advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners, said Ireland is moving in the right direction.

Dr Favier said: "I think what it does show is that peoples' behaviour is changing. How they are living their lives is changing.

"What they are doing in terms of their contacts, in terms of the number of people they are meeting. The fact that they are staying at home. The fact that there is less travel on the roads.

"These would have been examples at what would have been happening at Level 3 and I think that can only be improved at Level 5."

A total of 1,878 Covid-19 related deaths have now occurred in Ireland since the outbreak began.

There has now been a total of 55,261 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

Speaking last night, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, urged the public to self-isolate if they display symptoms or are a confirmed close contact.

"It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease.

"Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household," Dr Holohan said.