Chairs of Green Party youth and LGBTQ wings resign

The chairs of the youth and LGBTQ wings of the Green Party have both resigned.

A statement issued jointly by Tara Gilsenan and Tiernan Mason says that they feel they have been "overlooked, left out, ignored. bullied and harassed by members and elected representatives of the party".

Ms Gilsenan and Mr Mason said that they had "hoped that we could fight to make a difference and to hold the Green Party to account", but said that those efforts had "been in vain" and their concerns were "unheeded".

"Seeing as elected representatives of the Party ignore us except to like tweets attacking us, perhaps this will get their attention" — Tara Gilsenan, October 23, 2020

"While we understand the constraints that come with being the smallest party in a coalition, we have found ourselves dismayed to see our elected representatives vote against Party policy, even outside the constraints of the Programme for Government, again and again.

"We have fought against the party voting for evictions during a pandemic, against sealing the Mother and Baby Home documents, against rushing a lacklustre Climate bill through and against voting against our own policies in general.

"We have not been successful. We have been overlooked, left out, ignored. bullied and harassed by members and elected representatives of the party."

The resignations come amid a slew of member resignations over the Mother and Baby Homes legislation.

The legislation passed in the Dáil on Thursday night would see the database of the mothers and children in the homes sent to Tusla.

Under a 2004 act, survivors' advocates say the remaining archives and survivor testimony will be sealed for 30 years.

Children's Minister and Green TD Roderic O'Gorman has overseen the passage of the bill and has borne the brunt of the criticism.