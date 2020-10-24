Charlie McConalogue: School hand sanitiser failed compliance test two weeks ago

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said preliminary tests on the hand sanitiser which was withdrawn from schools only on Thursday night showed two weeks ago that it did not meet compliance standards.

The Department of Education has separately said it knew that a range of hand sanitisers being used in schools had been recalled due to public health fears on Tuesday, two days before it alerted schools.

However, the department said it had only been alerted by phone, not formally, by the Department of Agriculture about issues with the sanitiser.

"The Education Procurement Service sought an update on Wednesday and it was indicated that formal notification would be provided as soon as possible," it said.

In the Dáil, Mr McConalogue said that preliminary tests had indicated, on October 8, that the sanitiser did not meet standards and it was then withdrawn by his department eight days later. He said that he first learned of the issue on Thursday.

"Having reviewed the matter today, I'm very clear it would have been much more appropriate for my department to have followed up with a public notice and communications with other government departments immediately upon issuing the withdrawal notice to the company on October 16," said Mr McConalogue.

The product contains methanol rather than ethanol, and prolonged use may cause dermatitis, irritation, and headaches.

Virapro was supplied to both the HSE and schools by Irish distributor PFG Brand Attraction EU Ltd, trading as Portfolio Group. The company also owns and trades as Virapro, which is manufactured in Turkey. As well as sanitiser, the company also distributes masks, visors, and gloves.

The Department of Education said the supplier and all its products "were removed from the education sector procurement agreement on Thursday".

The HSE confirmed to the Irish Examiner that it entered into a purchase agreement with PFG Brand Attraction EU Ltd earlier this year for the supply of alcohol hand gel, hand disinfection gel, and hand sanitiser.

Freedom of Information documents seen by this newspaper detailing the HSE’s Covid-19 expenditure show that it paid PFG Brand Attraction EU Ltd €9,160,046 from February to April this year.

The HSE did not respond to queries put to it about how much of this spend relates to the recalled hand sanitiser.

Meanwhile, Cillian de Gascun has said the temporary closure of the National Virus Reference Laboratory will "have no impact" on Covid testing capacity. Dr de Gascun, who is head of the lab, said a number of staff are now self-isolating and, as a result, the lab will close both this weekend and next.

A further seven coronavirus-related deaths and 777 new cases of the disease were notified to the Department of Health on Friday.