Common Agricultural Policy: New €386bn deal 'immeasurably better' 

The EU's €386bn agricultural subsidy deal has been described as "not perfect but immeasurably better than before".

MEPs on Friday passed the latest round of Common Agricultural Policy measures, which will form the framework of European agriculture policy until 2027.

Activists had urged radical reform of the policy to make farming more environmentally-friendly, but reacted with disappointment at the vote. Farmers, meanwhile, denied that it was a "greenwashing" exercise and said that it would lead to real change.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher said that while the deal had its flaws, it was better than the previous iteration.

“On the issue of making farming more sustainable and enabling it to realise effectively the ambition of the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies under the Green Deal, change is on the way," said Mr Kelleher. "The introduction of eco schemes to support farmers to protect and enhance biodiversity on their lands is a very welcome development.

“Farmers will now become active participants in the fight against biodiversity loss."

However, another Ireland South MEP, the Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan, said that the plan would only serve "large agricultural interests". Ms O'Sullivan said that the "fight was not over" and hoped the European Commission would "nip it in the bud".

“Of course, to put it mildly, I’m more than disappointed that the final vote on the CAP package passed," she said. "As I said when I spoke in the European Parliament this week, whoever came up with the description ‘CAP reform’ needs to check a dictionary. There’s no reform in evidence here; this is regression. It’s staggering that the ‘big three’ groups banded together in the European Parliament and voted for a package that is not good for anyone other than large agricultural interests.

“Sadly, those players represent a powerful lobby. We have been inundated with pleas in recent days and weeks, to vote against this travesty, from NGOs, from scientists, from countless members of the general public."