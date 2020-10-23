Covid-19: 1,252 cases reported in Northern Ireland with five new deaths

Health authorities in Northern Ireland have confirmed 1,252 new cases of Covid-19.

There were also five new deaths related to the virus reported.

This brings the total number of cases in the North since the outbreak began to 32,286 and 6,893 cases have been reported in the last seven days.

34 patients in Northern Ireland are currently in intensive care in the hospital.

296 patients with Covid-19 have been hospitalised.

The Department of Health in Northern said the death toll from the virus now stands at 639.

Meanwhile, the latest data for coronavirus incidents shows 608 Covid-19 incidents at schools in Northern Ireland.

A total of 519 schools – 373 primaries, 202 post-primaries and 33 special schools – had either a case or a cluster of cases up to October 20.

Half of the 1,000 schools in the region have had at least one Covid-19 case in a pupil or member of staff.

The majority of incidents (302) refer to a single positive case, while 237 had a cluster of two to five cases, and 69 had more than five.

The numbers were recorded by the Public Health Agency (PHA).

-Additional reporting from Press Association