Nphet: Rate of Covid-19 infection in Dublin has gone up

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Dublin has gone up, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has stated in a letter to Stephen Donnelly, the health minister.

Dublin moved to level 3 of restrictions three weeks ago in a bid to stem the rising number of cases but, as the country entered level 5, Nphet has written to the minister to say that while the national reproductive rate, or R number, is between 1.3 and 1.4, it is higher in the capital.

The news comes as a number of senators were self-isolating following two positive tests among members of the Seanad.

It has also led to some disappointment in Government, but sources say that the next two to three weeks will be critical in tackling the virus.

However, despite the economic and social costs of level 5, Ireland cannot pursue a herd immunity strategy to eradicating Covid-19 while protecting those most vulnerable, the CMO said.

Dr Tony Holohan said that there was "no substance in policy terms" to the idea, which proposes that lockdowns be abandoned in favour of allowing the virus spread in the community while putting in place safeguards which would, in theory, protect the most vulnerable.

Dr Holohan, speaking as Ireland confirmed three more Covid deaths and 1,066 new cases, said that the idea proposed would ask people to "spend an undetermined length of time inside while many are in congregated settings", with most needing to interact with people from outside.

Meanwhile, 11 people were arrested on public order offences as an "anti-lockdown" march in Dublin city turned violent. A full Garda operation was in place from early afternoon in the capital as the protestors assembled at O'Connell Bridge and later moved to East Wall Road, aiming to shut down Dublin Port, before returning to Grafton Street.

An investigation focused on the organisers of the protest is now under way, with the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution being sought.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will tomorrow outline his plan for policing Covid-19.