Gardaí investigate unexplained death of baby and discovery of woman's body

The discovery was made in the early hours of this morning. File image. 

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 14:38
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have started an investigation into the discovery of a woman's body and the unexplained death of an infant boy in Lucan, Co Dublin. 

In the early hours of this morning, gardaí responded to a call of a pedestrian acting suspiciously at the M50 (toll plaza) bridge. 

At 3.45am, responding officers found the body of the woman on Lower Road, Strawberry Beds.

After this discovery, gardaí went to a house in Lucan where a seven-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition.

A short time later the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The body of the infant has been removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the City Morgue where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

A techincal examination of the scene has taken place and the Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been informed.

The results of the post-mortem examinations will determine the course of Garda investigations.

At this stage investigating gardaí are treating these incidents as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The family of the mother and child have appealed for privacy. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

