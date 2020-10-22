Man killed after early morning collision in Co Roscommon

A man has been killed after he was struck by a car on the N5 near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision between a single vehicle and the pedestrian.

The man who is aged in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was moved to University Hospital Sligo by ambulance to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene which remains closed. Traffic diversions are in place.

Forensic collision investigators will investigate the crash site this morning.

Gardaí have asked any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from along the route at around the time of the collision to come forward.

The incident occurred at 5am this morning on the Longford side of the N5 near Strokestown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on (094) 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.