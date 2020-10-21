Rapid Covid-19 tests not yet suitable for Ireland, says Hiqa

A rapid test for Covid-19 is not suitable for Ireland yet, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has said.

This is because the tests are not as accurate as the swabbing system used here.

Hiqa looked at a variety of alternatives to the current test, including antigen-detection diagnostic tests.

These are designed to directly detect Covid-19 proteins both in a laboratory as well as a “near-patient” setting and are so-called “rapid diagnostic tests” because they can produce results in less than 30 minutes.

According to the World Health Organization last month, there are nearly 100 companies developing or manufacturing rapid tests for Covid-19 antigen detection.

Hiqa has, however, concluded alternatives like antigen-detection diagnostic tests instead need to be validated in Ireland in a clinical setting before they can be adopted here.

And it has recommended the HSE start using antigen-detection diagnostic tests —as part of a validated rapid testing system — across the health service and test centres in Ireland as soon as possible.

This would be to see how effective they are in an Irish setting.

Read More Varadkar hits out at HSE for 'dumping' Covid tracing on GPs

At present, rRT-PCR — or nasopharyngeal swab — is the standard diagnostic ‘tool’ for Covid-19 here.

Dr Máirín Ryan: No single test that is suited to all contexts.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) asked Hiqa to carry out a rapid health technology assessment of alternative tests and approaches to rRT-PCR.

The results of its study are based on the scientific literature, international recommendations, and input from the Covid-19 expert advisory group.

And Hiqa has advised Nphet that it is “not possible to provide an across-the-board endorsement of specific technologies due to variation in performance of individual tests”.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s director of health technology assessment and deputy chief executive, said: “The evidence shows effective testing strategies rely on a portfolio of tests, using different technologies that can be applied in different settings and situations.

“There is no single test that is suited to all contexts. Testing people at or near the point of care, including with the use of rapid antigen detection tests, has the potential to expand test capacity, reduce test turnaround times and improve access.

“Such tests typically show reduced diagnostic accuracy compared with the current test.

“Therefore, depending on the circumstances, results from a rapid antigen detection test may need to be confirmed with the current rRT-PCR test.”

Hiqa also advised that the introduction of validated rapid testing in Ireland should now be considered to enhance Covid-19 prevention and control.