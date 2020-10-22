Hefty house party fines for property owners promised

Gardaí can post hefty house party fines to a property's owner or occupier, even if no one answers the door to gardaí, the president of the Garda Representative Association has warned.

Concerns had been raised that new enforcement powers, agreed to by cabinet, may not work because although proposed new legislation would grant gardaí powers to fine or even jail people for throwing house parties, they could not force entry to the property.

However, Jim Mulligan, president of the GRA, the rank-and-file garda union, said that he believes that fines of up to €1,000 for a first offence, can still be posted to a property's owner or occupier if an illegal gathering takes place.

"It would appear, that once the owner or occupier of the house is established, a fine can be issued in the post, in the same [way] as parking fines are currently issued," he said.

And while he expects some frustration if people report a house party to gardaí who then cannot enter the house to stop it, "it is a fine balancing act between people's constitutional rights, their protection in their home and the power of the police to enter."

He said that gardaí are keen to continue to use enforcement only as a last resort.

"Enforcement powers are intended only for those whos are being reckless and putting other people's lives in danger recklessly," he said.

"We met with senior management this morning and it's very important to our members to take a common-sense approach that's been used to date with the four Es: engage, encourage, explain, with enforcement as a last resort. That will continue to be the mantra."

However, he does expect increased garda patrols to police the new restrictions which ask people to remain within 5km of their home.

"As we understand it, it will be the same level of policing as back in March. That would involve checkpoints. They're harder to do in the winter months but so be it, our members will do it," he said.

"With the initial lockdown, a lot of crime, a lot of day-to-day stuff, went very quiet. But since July we've seen a restoration of normal functions, dealing with thefts, domestic violence, burglaries. So it will be an added pressure on our members.

"And if there is an influx of fines, it does add an administrative burden for our members. But hopefully, it doesn't get to that."

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors had earlier described as concerning and unclear the new proposed laws which would allow gardaí to issue on-the-spot fines for a breach of public health regulations.

General secretary, Antoinette Cunningham said in a statement, “we remain concerned about the practicalities of issuing on-the-spot fines in relation to house parties and other matters.

“We fear that unless the practical enforcement elements are considered in these matters, the legislation may cause difficulties."