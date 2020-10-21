461 outbreaks or clusters of Covid-19 in private homes in one week

There have been 649 outbreaks of Covid-19 in the week leading up to last Saturday.

The majority of the clusters identified were in private homes.

In the seven days leading up to Saturday, October 17, 461 outbreaks or clusters of Covid-19 occurred in private homes.

The second most common place an outbreak was identified was in schools with 46 recorded as part of the latest HSPC data.

There were 18 outbreaks in workplace settings while five were connected to nursing homes and eight within a residential institution.

The data showed seven childcare facilities experienced an outbreak and a further eight originated in pubs.

In the same week, three outbreaks happened in meat processing plants and four related to construction sites.

There were 19 new outbreaks among the vulnerable populations, 17 of which were in the Traveller community where there were 258 cases notified during the week in question.