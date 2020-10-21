Public health staff ‘on their knees’, Health Committee hears

Public health specialists are “on their knees” but are getting “zero respect” from the Government, which has yet to grant the frontline workers consultant status, the Oireachtas Health Committee heard on Wednesday.

As the existing contract tracing system began to crumble this week, with 2,500 Covid-19 positive patients being asked to follow-up with their close contacts, an Oireachtas committee heard that the very people tasked with protecting public health are not being valued.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Irish Hospital Consultant Association (IHCA), and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) also raised concern over hundreds of vacant posts, a “bureaucratic” recruitment process, inadequate training positions, unpaid student nurses on Covid-19 wards, limited training opportunities for non-EEA doctors, and an unworkable public-only contract for hospital doctors, at the meeting on workforce planning.

In the grip of Covid-19, the meeting heard Ireland only has 60 public health specialists compared to 180 staff in countries of a similar size, such as New Zealand and Scotland.

IMO chief executive Susan Clyne said it is “galling” how staff are being treated and no progress has been made on the “longstanding” contractual issue to recognise public health specialists as medical consultants.

Read More Covid-19: Taoiseach unaware contact tracing had collapsed until reported in media

Public health specialists, she said, are like “gold dust” and are being offered opportunities to work remotely for other health services, such as the NHS in Britain.

“To date we have yet to have an invitation into the department for any serious talks. These people are absolutely on their knees with exhaustion,” Ms Clyne said, adding that staff have little cover or support staff and a further 25 specialists are needed immediately.

“There are too few, way too much is being asked of them, and there is no respect, absolutely zero respect being shown to them,” she added.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said contact tracing is an “absolute complete mess” and requested the HSE attend the committee next week. “It has really upset people that over 2,500 people have had to become contact tracers themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile the INMO warned that healthcare staff are “exhausted” and that the health service will not be able to provide Covid and non-Covid care if hospitals see 100,000 patients on trolleys as they did last year.

“If we face that and try to provide Covid care, we will fail,” INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

“The health service has limits but the limits are running out and it will not be possible to provide both services,” she added.

IHCA president Professor Alan Irvine noted that waiting lists have grown to one million patients and urged anyone with urgent symptoms to contact their doctor. On filling 500 consultant posts, he said, a “flexible” approach is required.