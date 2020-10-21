Report on ending direct provision receives 'pushback' at cabinet

A report on ending direct provision received "quite a lot of pushback" at cabinet, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The expert report, led by former secretary-general of the European Commission Catherine Day, was presented to Cabinet on Tuesday by Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

One cabinet source said there were "a lot of different views across the table on it, but significant concern from (The Minister) of Social Protection over recommendations that asylum seekers could seek benefits within a few months."

It's understood the concern stemmed from a possible outcome that people who come to the state from Northern Ireland would have to qualify for habitual residence, while someone from asylum could receive them straight away.

"There was also pushback from the Department of Jobs and Enterprise," the source said.

To be honest there was quite a lot of push back on it, but it's just a report, the government will develop it.

The Irish Examiner revealed earlier this week that one of the recommendations is that the state removes restrictions on asylum seekers, who have permission to access the labour market, from working for public health employers.

The meeting also heard that Minister O'Gorman intends to implement the recommendation for expediated vulnerability assessments as soon as possible and has secured an agreement from the Health Information and Quality Authority(HIQA) to monitor the safety and quality of direct provision centres.

The main departments involved in any new system are: Housing, Justice, Social Protection and Jobs.

Comprehensive training for centre managers has also been recommended in an effort to tackle how people are treated during and after the asylum process.

Roderic O'Gorman presented the expert report on ending direct provision to Cabinet with Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Urgent improvements have been recommended in helping asylum seekers access the right to work, as well as driving licenses and bank accounts.

It has also called for a vast improvement in all aspects of the asylum process itself, including the need for vulnerability assessments on arrival, and greater educational support.

The Examiner also revealed that "own door" type housing was recommended by the advisory group in line with new system of accommodation.

"The perennial issue of supply came up again, new house builds are at a 14-year low, there's no doubt the system has to change, but it's how you slot in new system."

The report will be launched virtually on Wednesday by Minister O'Gorman and Minister McEntee.