Top education official to appear at PAC

The Department of Education and Skills will appear before the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon, but the issue of thousands of students receiving the wrong calculated grade in their Leaving Certificate is unlikely to be raised.

Last Monday, committee chair Brian Stanley wrote to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl requesting that a standing order which appears to limit the questioning ability of the PAC be amended to allow it probe Government bodies on the use of their resources and the effectiveness of their operations.

The committee had extended an invitation to the secretary general of the Department of Education, Seán Ó Foghlú, two weeks ago with a view to discussing the fallout and procurement regarding the calculated grades debacle.

However, standing order 218, a new rule mandated by the Oireachtas for the current Dáil term, seeks to limit the questions that the PAC can ask those appearing before it to those on the subject of their published accounts — a fact that would see the committee in effect reduced to “discussing history”, according to member Marc MacSharry.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl had written to the PAC asking that it not consider the issue of calculated grades, pending a meeting of the committee on procedures on the matter.

He said existing standing orders may yet provide for the PAC to be able to ask questions regarding the procurement of the grading system from Canadian company Prometrika so long as the line of questioning bore no relation to the work of the comptroller and auditor general.

That meeting of the procedures committee took place yesterday afternoon with broad agreement that the standing order shouldn’t be amended.

“Basically PAC has been overreaching its responsibility,” said one source.

“It has gotten it in its head that its role is fundamental, but the education committee will be dealing with, and is more than capable of dealing with, this issue itself.”

While Mr Ó Foghlú had accepted the invite to appear this afternoon, he had pointedly asked the committee what parts of his department’s appropriation accounts for 2018 and 2019 they would seek to ask him questions about.

The new standing order is broadly seen as the Dáil’s reaction to the Supreme Court judgment in favour of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins, which ruled that Ms Kerins faced inappropriate questioning from the PAC during a mammoth seven-hour session in 2014.