Rescue vessels go to aid of stranded cargo vessel

A ship has been reported to be in trouble off Hook Head, Co Wexford.

The cargo vessel was reported to have lost power at 2.37pm this afternoon, shortly after it left Waterford Harbour. It is understood that the vessel is floating around three miles off the coast of Hook Head and is drifting back into Waterford Harbour.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard confirmed the incident.

“The ship which is carrying a cargo of coal reported to MRCC Dublin earlier this afternoon that it had lost power. Lifeboats from Dunmore East, Kilmore Quay and Rosslare, as well as the Waterford based Coast Guard Helicopter and Fethard Coast Guard unit, were immediately tasked,” a spokesperson stated.

Reports suggest there is rough weather in the area, with southwesterly winds of “force six or seven” and “four- to five-metre seas”. It is understood that the lifeboats have established a tow, and are keeping the vessel at a point while they wait for further assistance.

A Waterford based tug is expected on scene shortly after 6pm.

"The Coast Guard has described the situation as stable and the vessel with Lifeboat assistance is drifting in an Easterly direction pending arrival of the tug,” the spokesperson stated.

Elsewhere, a person was rescued from the water near Garrettstown in Cork. A spokesperson confirmed that a lifeboat from Courtmacsherry, along with a rescue helicopter 115 from Shannon, retrieved the individual who is being treated by medical professionals.