Five-fold rise in reports of child sex abuse images, says web watchdog

There has been a five-fold increase in reports of online child sex abuse imagery over the last two years, according to an industry watchdog.

The vast bulk of the images, both pictures and videos, relate to children under the age of 12, including a small number of toddlers.

The Hotline.ie annual report for 2019 stated that almost 70% of the imagery was of the most severe kind in terms of the abuse of children.

The report found that one in five of the websites displaying child sexual abuse images and videos had a paywall alongside “preview” images of further content.

Hotline.ie receives confidential reports from members of the Irish public concerned at extreme imagery, particularly child abuse material, they come across online.

Figures from the annual report show:

2,575 reports of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in 2019, compared to 1,437 in 2018 and 524 in 2017 — reflecting a five-fold increase over two years;

A quarter of the 10,773 reports to Hotline.ie were classified as CSAM in 2019, compared to an eighth of all reports in 2018;

83% of the children are aged four to 12, and 7% are aged under three;

83% of the children in the images are girls, and 10% are girls and boys;

68% of the images are assessed as the most severe forms of abuse.

Hotline.ie said the 2,575 sites have been removed from the internet and law enforcement were informed.

The report said analysts found that perpetrators have not abandoned old platforms for the latest technology and trends, and that CSAM is being distributed across all digital mediums.

It said a continuing trend from previous years was the prevalence of disguised CSAM websites which only reveal the imagery when accessed following a predefined “digital pathway” of links from other websites.

One anonymous report led to a website advertising links and descriptions suggestive of child sexual abuse, each leading to hundreds of images and videos.

In total, 21,798 images and 1,583 videos were manually assessed and classified and 8,132 images and 1,132 videos were classified “as the worst of the worst” child sexual abuse material.

A fifth of the websites showing CSAM included a paywall alongside “preview” images to advertise so-called “premium access” to further abusive content subsequent to payment.

Around half of the 10,733 reports were deemed not to be illegal. They included 775 cases of age-inappropriate child posing, along with 631 cases of extreme (violent) adult content, and 3,150 cases of adult pornography.

There were 315 reports relating to financial scams and 89 relating to racism. Of these, 13 reports were classified as financial scams. Some 17 cases involved dehumanising racist commentary and “white supremacy” type content, and were classified as racism and xenophobia.

Justice minister Helen McEntee said: “Recent years have seen considerable increases in the number of reports being received and actioned by Hotline.ie.

"2019 saw a 79% increase in such reports on the previous year. On the one hand, this reflects increasing public engagement with the service, but on the other hand, it potentially demonstrates a concerning increase in illegal online child sexual abuse material."

hotline.ie; webwise.ie; childline.ie; cari.ie