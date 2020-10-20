'A distressing development': Hospice foundation urges government to re-examine visit restrictions

There are calls for the Government to re-examine visiting restrictions in nursing and care homes.

Visits to long-term residential care facilities will cease under level 5 except in critical and compassionate circumstances.

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) says it welcomes the updated guidance on attending funerals.

The amount of people who can attend funerals is to be increased after a decision by the cabinet this morning.

Under level 5 restrictions it was due to be just 10 people but will now be increased to 25 in line with weddings.

However, CEO of the IHF, Sharon Foley, says older people in care homes shouldn't have to suffer.

“We fully appreciate the need for social distancing and minimising the spread of Covid-19.

"Restrictions on visiting nursing and care home facilities have been in place since March and while they eased somewhat over the summer going back to a point where the elderly, many of whom suffer cognitive impairment, are reduced to no visits will see a further decline in their quality of life and is a distressing development for families left to wonder how they are coping.

"I would urge the Taoiseach and the Chief Medical Officer to look again at these particular measures and assist families and loved ones at a deeply distressing time.”