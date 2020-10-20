Housing minister: 'Blanket' ban on evictions while Covid restrictions are in place

The Housing Minister is adopting a "blanket approach" to ban all evictions while Covid restrictions are in place.

Darragh O'Brien is to bring a memo to Cabinet today to allow for the introduction of a wider ban on eviction as well as further supports for tenants during level 5 restrictions.

Meanwhile the Government will be "further engaging with the banks" on the freezing of mortgage payments for those who are unemployed or are struggling financially during the pandemic.

Mr O'Brien said: "I'm bringing forward additional measures to Cabinet this morning. In level 5, there is a restriction on movement within the 5km and one can only travel for essential purposes and obviously we want to ensure that we're doing everything we can to help people restrict their movements, so having people leaving one tenancy and going into another and viewing property, that type of thing, would not be in the public health interest so that is why I am bringing these additional measures."

Mr O'Brien said the new legislation will build on measures introduced in August to protect tenants who had suffered reduced income or who lost their jobs.

The Housing Minister said the Bill will come before the Dáil on Wednesday and the legislation should be passed this week.

"We need to strengthen and protect tenants rights during the pandemic whilst respecting the fact that others may own that property and we need to act legally and within the Constitution as well."

He said the measures will be introduced through primary legislation meaning they could "kick back in" if the country goes back into another lockdown or level 5.

Asked about a break on mortgage repayments, Mr O'Brien said a three month extension of the moratorium for those under the Rebuilding Ireland home loan scheme had been given.

He said: "My understanding is that the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath will be further engaging with the banks based on the decision that's been taken."

"We want to make sure that as best as possible that the State does what it can to protect people."

Mr O'Brien said the Government has to be "nimble" when it comes to the pandemic and must be "able to adapt at the right time".

He added: "This is the right time for these measures."

Mr O'Brien was speaking on both RTÉ and Newstalk radio this morning.