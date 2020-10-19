Irish Examiner is shortlisted for five journalism awards 

Special Correspondent Clifford nominated in two categories in NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards encompassing 26 different categories spanning multiple disciplines of modern journalism
Irish Examiner is shortlisted for five journalism awards 

Irish Examiner Gay Byrne front page which has been nominated at this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism awards

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 18:42

The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted for five awards in four categories as part of this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism awards. The awards, the nominations for which were announced yesterday morning, encompass 26 categories spanning  disciplines of modern journalism.

Entry to the Journalism Awards is open to any work published by a NewsBrands Ireland member title. The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Irish Examiner special correspondent Michael Clifford has been shortlisted for 'Broadsheet Columnist of the Year'.

Mick Clifford has also been shortlisted for the ‘Foreign Coverage Award'.

Two Irish Examiner front pages have also been shortlisted for the 'Front Page of the Year': A page led by a tribute to the late Gay Byrne from November 5 of last year; and an 'Election Face-off' front page from January 15. And Larry Ryan has been nominated for 'Sportswriter of the Year (broadsheet)'.

Winners are set to be announced in mid-November.

NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan said: 

We are delighted to continue the Journalism Awards in what has been an extraordinary year.

"News publishers and journalists are to be commended for the significant investment and pursuit of excellence in producing quality journalism. Sincere congratulations to all of those who have been shortlisted. We are also indebted to the judges who generously gave up their time to read and judge the work."

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Tim Vaughan, chairman of the panel set to judge the awards, said: "This extraordinary year has produced outstanding journalism, and while Covid-19 has dominated much of 2020, the diversity and quality of the journalism on this shortlist yet again highlights the important role newspapers and news websites play in Irish society.”

Read More

Michael Clifford: Child of the revolution glad to see last embers of Civil War quenched

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The Gardai have launched a High Visibility Nationwide Policing Plan for this weekend END Garda awaiting Covid-19 test result attended event before returning positive result
Gardaí seek help locating teen missing for 10 days Gardaí seek help locating teen missing for 10 days
Covid-19: Ireland to move to level 5 for a six-week period Covid-19: Ireland to move to level 5 for a six-week period

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices