Irish Examiner is shortlisted for five journalism awards 

The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted for five awards in four categories as part of this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Journalism awards. The awards, the nominations for which were announced yesterday morning, encompass 26 categories spanning disciplines of modern journalism.

Entry to the Journalism Awards is open to any work published by a NewsBrands Ireland member title. The Irish Examiner has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Irish Examiner special correspondent Michael Clifford has been shortlisted for 'Broadsheet Columnist of the Year'.

Mick Clifford has also been shortlisted for the ‘Foreign Coverage Award'.

Two Irish Examiner front pages have also been shortlisted for the 'Front Page of the Year': A page led by a tribute to the late Gay Byrne from November 5 of last year; and an 'Election Face-off' front page from January 15. And Larry Ryan has been nominated for 'Sportswriter of the Year (broadsheet)'.

Winners are set to be announced in mid-November.

Journalism Awards shortlist 2020. You can see the full list and read all the shortlisted work right here: https://t.co/d84LZdnOtb#journoawards2020 #journalismmatters pic.twitter.com/8ozQonbTxO — NewsBrands Ireland (@newsbrandsirl) October 19, 2020

NewsBrands Ireland CEO Ann Marie Lenihan said:

We are delighted to continue the Journalism Awards in what has been an extraordinary year.

"News publishers and journalists are to be commended for the significant investment and pursuit of excellence in producing quality journalism. Sincere congratulations to all of those who have been shortlisted. We are also indebted to the judges who generously gave up their time to read and judge the work."

Commenting on the awards shortlist, Tim Vaughan, chairman of the panel set to judge the awards, said: "This extraordinary year has produced outstanding journalism, and while Covid-19 has dominated much of 2020, the diversity and quality of the journalism on this shortlist yet again highlights the important role newspapers and news websites play in Irish society.”