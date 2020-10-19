Upgrade of Jo Jo Dullard case to murder could help 'find answers'

The decision by gardaí to upgrade the 25-year-old search for “Jo Jo” Dullard to a murder investigation will hopefully help “find answers” and “bring her home”, her family has said.

Josephine Dullard was aged just 21 when she vanished outside a phone box in the Kildare village of Moone on the night of November 9, 1995.

Despite a massive investigation, Crimestoppers' appeals, and an ongoing campaign by her now deceased sister Mary Phelan, she was never found.

A detailed examination by the Garda cold-case unit has led to a formal decision to upgrade her case to murder together with a fresh appeal to the public for information.

Ms Dullard’s sister, Kathleen Bergin, said the family knew “deep down something sinister” had happened and that she was no longer alive.

She said their sister, Mary Phelan, had “poured her heart and soul” into campaigning for information about Jo Jo but had passed away two years ago, aged 67, without any answers.

“The pain and suffering it has caused on everyone is just unbelievable,” Mr Bergin said, adding that their brother, Tom, had also died.

A memorial at the last known spot where JoJo Dullard was seen in Moone in Co Kildare. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Jo Jo Dullard was in Dublin, and had socialised in the well-known Bruxelles Bar off Grafton Street, but had missed the last direct bus back to Kilkenny.

She travelled on a bus to Naas and then hitched two lifts as far as Moone.

There, she used a phone box and spoke to a friend, before a car stopped and she left the booth. It was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

Ms Bergin told RTÉ’s News At One that the family agreed with the decision of the Garda Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT) to upgrade to murder.

We’re hopeful they’ll be able to move this investigation on a little bit further and please God maybe finding answers to our questions, finding Jo Jo, finding out what happened to her

Josephine Dullard was last seen making a phone call from a phone box in Moone. She told a friend on the phone that a car had pulled up, but was never heard from again.

She said they believe people have information, but may have felt unable to come forward: “We understand there must have been great fear holding you back — in the time that has passed we hope your circumstances have changed and we are praying for you to find the courage now to come forward.

Jo was on her way home that night and her journey was cut short. She never deserved the fate she met. With your help you can help Jo Jo finish that journey. We really need your help, help us to bring Jo Jo home

Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan of the SCRT said they were satisfied Jo Jo was dead "and met her death through violent means".

* Contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111