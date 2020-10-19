Upgrade of Jo Jo Dullard case to murder could help 'find answers'

The decision by gardaí to upgrade the 25-year-old search for “Jo Jo” Dullard to a murder investigation will hopefully help “find answers” and “bring her home”, her family has said.
Josephine Dullard was aged just 21 when she vanished outside a phone box in the Kildare village of Moone on the night of November 9, 1995.
Despite a massive investigation, Crimestoppers' appeals, and an ongoing campaign by her now deceased sister Mary Phelan, she was never found.
A detailed examination by the Garda cold-case unit has led to a formal decision to upgrade her case to murder together with a fresh appeal to the public for information.
Ms Dullard’s sister, Kathleen Bergin, said the family knew “deep down something sinister” had happened and that she was no longer alive.
She said their sister, Mary Phelan, had “poured her heart and soul” into campaigning for information about Jo Jo but had passed away two years ago, aged 67, without any answers.
Read More
“The pain and suffering it has caused on everyone is just unbelievable,” Mr Bergin said, adding that their brother, Tom, had also died.
Jo Jo Dullard was in Dublin, and had socialised in the well-known Bruxelles Bar off Grafton Street, but had missed the last direct bus back to Kilkenny.
She travelled on a bus to Naas and then hitched two lifts as far as Moone.
There, she used a phone box and spoke to a friend, before a car stopped and she left the booth. It was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.
Ms Bergin told RTÉ’sthat the family agreed with the decision of the Garda Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT) to upgrade to murder.
She said they believe people have information, but may have felt unable to come forward: “We understand there must have been great fear holding you back — in the time that has passed we hope your circumstances have changed and we are praying for you to find the courage now to come forward.
Detective Superintendent Des McTiernan of the SCRT said they were satisfied Jo Jo was dead "and met her death through violent means".
* Contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111