Covid-19 in NI: Six further deaths and 820 new cases

There have been six further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has announced.

There have also been 820 new cases of the virus confirmed.

The toll recorded by the department now stands at 621.

There have been 28,040 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began with 7,056 in the last seven days.

There are currently 261 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 29 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, a DUP Assembly member has branded some of the new coronavirus restrictions introduced by the Stormont Executive as a “shame and disgrace”.

Paul Frew asked who was going to “protect the people” from the decisions being made by an administration his party jointly leads.

The North Antrim member told the Assembly there was “no rhyme and no reason” as to why businesses that had put in place infection control measures were being told to close.

He said: “The best way to support business in this time is to allow them to trade safely. The health minister (Robin Swann) talks in biblical terms at the start of this crisis. Let me talk in biblical terms, Mr Speaker.

“It is a God-given right for a person to endeavour to earn a living to provide for his or her family.

"The Executive have removed that right from these people without having any idea of the support mechanisms going to be in place.”

Mr Frew gave the example of a hairdresser he was aware of that had 18 employees, none of whom knew if they would have a job to go back to.

“That is a sad state of affairs, it should not be,” he said.

“I know the Executive will say we’re doing this for your own protection, it’s for your own good and we’re here to protect you.

“Well, who’s here to protect the people from the very Executive who are making these decisions? Because I see no rhyme and no reason why you would close businesses down that have put in place measures to safeguard staff and custom.

I have yet to see any evidence to suggest that those businesses were the places where the disease was contracted.

“It is an absolute shame and disgrace that the Executive can make a decision like that.”

Health minister Robin Swann acknowledged the restrictions were “extremely challenging” but insisted the measures were “proportionate and well-founded”.

“My department provided the Executive with detailed scientific and medical assessments over recent weeks, underpinning the need for decisive interventions to counter the growing spread of the virus,” he said.

“These assessments reflected evidence amassed by Sage, evidence which is now in the public domain.

“It was entirely appropriate for the Executive to assess the health advice alongside the potential implications for the economy and society as a whole.

“These are very difficult decisions and I am pleased that we were able to agree a way forward together last week.”