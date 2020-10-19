Covid-19: New restrictions won't come in until later this week

New Covid-19 restrictions set to last for four weeks are to be signed off by Cabinet later today but will not come into effect until later in the week, government sources have said.

The Cabinet will meet at 4pm to approve elevated restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are currently in meetings at Government Buildings to finalise the recommendation for ministers to approve.

The Irish Examiner understands the plan to be announced will be some variation of Level 4. It is also understood that a reinstatement of ban on rent evictions will be announced.

Several ministerial sources said they are arguing that some delay in bringing the new measures into effect to allow businesses and the country adjust, meaning the restrictions may not kick in until midnight Wednesday or Thursday.

It is understood that schools, construction, GAA games and other elite sports are all likely to remain open or able to continue.

One of the key developments since the first phase of the lockdown is that so-called social bubbles will be introduced to allow the elderly and those who are vulnerable be included as key considerations of the plan.

The escalation in restrictions will see non-essential retail outlets and hairdressers having to close their doors.

A further limiting off-licence opening hours is also under consideration. The possibility of a click and collect service for some non-essential stores is being considered as some Fine Gael ministers are keen to give businesses as much help as is possible.

Level 4 of the Living with Covid-19

Under the new restrictions, pubs and restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway.

Possible travel restrictions of 10km from your home are being considered.

Giving voice to the intense debate behind the scenes as what to do, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said it has taken the Government a number of days to decide what new restrictions to introduce because any changes are complicated and have a huge amount of implications.

The Cabinet will have to decide if there will be a run-in period to the new measures, but that previous changes show "you don't just flick a switch" and said he hopes today's meeting will include an exit plan from these measures, he said.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has said that the Government accepts the need to provide certainty, and will do just that.